Murrey Math Lines 02.11.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking 7/8, AUDUSD is trading below it. In this case, the price is expected to correct downwards and the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 8/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue falling to reach 5/8 from the H4 chart.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may correct towards the support at 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
