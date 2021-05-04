Murrey Math Lines 04.05.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 3/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may fall towards the support at 4/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.



