Murrey Math Lines 05.01.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.



