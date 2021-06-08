Murrey Math Lines 08.06.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading above it to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.



