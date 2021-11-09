Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 09.11.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

09.11.2021

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations have bounced off 5/8 and are trading below it. In such circumstances, we expect a test of 6/8, a breakaway, and growth to the resistance level of 7/8. This scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations might fall to the support level of 4/8.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will become an additional signal, supporting growth.

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. In this case, we should expect growth to the resistance level of 6/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. This might bring the pair down to the support level of 4/8.

On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken. This means the uptrend is prevailing and further growth of the price is very probable.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

