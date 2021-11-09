Murrey Math Lines 09.11.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations have bounced off 5/8 and are trading below it. In such circumstances, we expect a test of 6/8, a breakaway, and growth to the resistance level of 7/8. This scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations might fall to the support level of 4/8.





On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will become an additional signal, supporting growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. In this case, we should expect growth to the resistance level of 6/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 5/8 downwards. This might bring the pair down to the support level of 4/8.





On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken. This means the uptrend is prevailing and further growth of the price is very probable.



