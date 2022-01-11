Murrey Math Lines 11.01.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards 7/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 3/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 4/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.



