Murrey Math Lines 28.09.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break test 4/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is testing the resistance at 3/8 again. In this case, the price is expected to break this level and continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 1/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.



