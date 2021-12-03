Murrey Math Lines 03.12.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT

As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing and reach the resistance at 5/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.





S&P 500

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 5/8, the S&P Index is no longer trading within the consolidation range. In this case, the price is expected to continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall and reach the support at 3/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.



