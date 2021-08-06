Murrey Math Lines 06.08.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT

On H4, Brent quotations have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are trading below it, which indicates a probable breakout of a downtrend. Currently, we expect a test of 6/8 and a bounce off it, followed by falling to the support level of 4/8. Tye scenario can be canceled by rising over 6/8. In this case, oil price may rise to the resistance level of 7/8.





On M15, the lower border of VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of falling.





S&P 500

On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days MA, which means the uptrend is prevailing. In this case, we should expect growth to the resistance level of +2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of +1/8 downwards. This might provoke falling to 8/8.





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the activity of the uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.



