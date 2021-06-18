Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 18.06.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

18.06.2021

Brent

As see can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards and reach the support at 4/8.

Brent_H4
In the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume growing only after breaking 6/8 from the H4 chart.

Brent_M15
S&P 500

As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency, and has already broken 4/8. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall to reach the support at 3/8.

S&P 500_H4
in the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.

S&P 500_M15
