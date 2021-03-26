Murrey Math Lines 26.03.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, Brent is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to rebound from 4/8 and then resume falling towards the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to reach 6/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.





S&P 500

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from 3/8, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards and reach the support at 3/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.



