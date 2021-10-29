Murrey Math Lines 29.10.2021 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT

As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing towards the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may resume falling and reach the support at 2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.





S&P 500

In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 1/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.



