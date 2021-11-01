Murrey Math Lines 01.11.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 3/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is still moving within the “overbought area”. In this case, the asset is expected to break 8/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at +2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards to reach 7/8 from the H4 chart.



