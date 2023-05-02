Murrey Math Lines 02.05.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has revoundrd from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 2/8 (1.0986) and reach the resistance at 3/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 1/8 (1.0864), which could lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 0/8 (1.0742).





On M15, a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of growth to 3/8 (1.1108) on H4.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, the pair is expected to step over 7/8 (1.2573) and reach the resistance at 8/8 (1.2695). The scenario can be canceled by a downwards breakout of 6/8 (1.2329), in which case the pair could drop to the support at 5/8 (1.2329).





On M15, growth of the pair can be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper order of VoltyChannel.



