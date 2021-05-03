Murrey Math Lines 03.05.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading close to 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break this level and then continue falling to reach the support at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to reach the resistance at 7/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, GBPUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the descending tendency.



