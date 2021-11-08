Murrey Math Lines for 08.11.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations are trading under the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates a prevailing downtrend. The quotations might now reach 5/8, break through it, and fall to the support level of 4/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 6/8 upwards. In this case, the quotations might rise to the resistance level of 7/8.
On M15, another signal supporting the decline can be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations have bounced off 0/8. This might be an indicator of a correction. Hence, we expect a breakaway of 1/8 and further growth to the resistance level of 3/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards. In this case, the price will go on falling and might reach the support level of -2/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will make growth to 3/8 on H4 more probable.
