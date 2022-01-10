Murrey Math Lines 10.01.2022 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, EURUSD is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall to reach 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
