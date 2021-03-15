Forgot password?
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 15.03.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

15.03.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8.

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.

EURUSD_M15
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 4/8 and then resume growing towards the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach 3/8.

GBPUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the price may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.

GBPUSD_M15
