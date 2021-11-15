Murrey Math Lines 15.11.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 0/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at -2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 0/8 and leaving the “oversold area”, GBPUSD is expected to continue growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at -2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.



