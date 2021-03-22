Murrey Math Lines 22.03.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs. US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 3/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the price is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the price has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.



