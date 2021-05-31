Murrey Math Lines 31.05.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at +1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 5/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to test +1/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at +2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards to reach the support at 7/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.



