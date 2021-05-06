Murrey Math Lines 06.05.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH is trading within the downtrend. After failing to break 1/8, the asset is moving very close to the resistance at 2/8. If bulls manage to break the latter level, the price may continue trading upwards to reach 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price returns to 1/8 and breaks it to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 once again and continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.