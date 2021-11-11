Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 11.11.2021 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

11.11.2021

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotations previously bounced off the upper border of the consolidation range and are now trading above 6/8. We should expect a test of the resistance level of 7/8, a breakaway through it, and growth to 8/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support level of 6/8. In this case, the pair can return to 5/8.

USDCHFH4
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken. This makes further growth of the price more possible.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are trading above 200-days Moving Average, which means the prevailing of an uptrend. In this case, we expect a bounce off 6/8 and further growth to the resistance level of 8/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 6/8 downwards. This might provoke further falling to the support level of 5/8.

XAUUSD_H4
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken, which means an uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.

XAUUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

