Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 20.05.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

20.05.2021

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 0/8, USDCH is trading above it. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the closest resistance at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price break 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at -1/8.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD has reached the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 8/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +1/8.

XAUUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.

XAUUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

