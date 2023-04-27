Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 27.04.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

27.04.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a further decline to the nearest support at 0/8 (0.8789) is expected. The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair may climb to 3/8 (0.9155).

USDCHF_H4
On M15, a breakout of the lower lie of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.8789) on H4.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, the quotes are expected to rise above 8/8 (2000.00) and grow on to +1/8 (2031.25). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 7/8 (1968.75), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to 6/8 (1937.50).

Gold_H4
On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth can be a breakout of the upper border of VoltyChannel.

Gold_M15
Trading analysis & analytics
