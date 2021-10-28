Murrey Math Lines 28.10.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from 0/8, USDCHF is trading not far from the resistance at 1/8. In this case, the price is expected to break the latter level and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards -2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue moving upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.



