Murrey Math Lines 01.09.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the closest resistance at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. Earlier, the asset rebounded from the support at 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to resume growing towards the resistance at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards to reach the support at 2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
