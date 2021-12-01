Murrey Math Lines 01.12.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume trading downwards only after breaking 2/8 in the H4 chart.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test the support at 8/8, break it, and then continue falling towards 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to reach +2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.



