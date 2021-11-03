Murrey Math Lines 03.11.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 4/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may correct to reach the resistance at 7/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards to reach 5/8 from the H4 chart.



