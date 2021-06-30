Murrey Math Lines 30.06.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8 and may continue the correction. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to return to the resistance at 8/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and return to the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
