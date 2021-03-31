Murrey Math Lines 31.03.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator, and, as a result, may continue moving upwards.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is trading above it. In this case, the price is expected to break the resistance at 7/8 to the upside and continue the ascending tendency to reach 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume falling towards 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.