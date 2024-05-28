Murrey Math Lines 28.05.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has breached the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 6/8 (0.6703) level, break above it, and rise to the resistance at 7/8 (0.6774). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 5/8 (0.6652) level. In this case, the quotes might decline to the support at 4/8 (0.6591).





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. However, the RSI is approaching the overbought area. As a result, in this situation, the price is expected to rebound from the 5/8 (0.6164) level and decline to the support at 4/8 (0.6103). The scenario could be cancelled by surpassing the 5/8 (0.6164) level. In this case, the quotes might rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225).





On M15, the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the VoltyChannel lower line.



