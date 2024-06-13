Murrey Math Lines 13.06.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break above the 6/8 (0.9033) level and rise further to the 7/8 (0.9155) resistance level. A breakout of the 5/8 (0.8911) level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential trend reversal and a decline to the 4/8 (0.8789) support level.
On M15, a breakout above the upper line of the VoltyChannel would provide an additional signal supporting the price increase.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 3/8 (2375.00) level, break above it, and rise further to the 4/8 (2500.00) resistance level. A rebound from the 2/8 (2250.00) level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential decline to the 1/8 (2125.00) level.
On M15, a breakout above the VoltyChannel upper line will increase the probability of a price rise.
