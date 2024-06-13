Sign InOpen an account
  2. Market Analysis
  3. Murrey math lines and forecasts
  4. Murrey Math Lines 13.06.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

Murrey Math Lines 13.06.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

13.06.2024

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break above the 6/8 (0.9033) level and rise further to the 7/8 (0.9155) resistance level. A breakout of the 5/8 (0.8911) level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential trend reversal and a decline to the 4/8 (0.8789) support level.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout above the upper line of the VoltyChannel would provide an additional signal supporting the price increase.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 3/8 (2375.00) level, break above it, and rise further to the 4/8 (2500.00) resistance level. A rebound from the 2/8 (2250.00) level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential decline to the 1/8 (2125.00) level.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout above the VoltyChannel upper line will increase the probability of a price rise.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

InfinityNEW ERA OF PARTNERSHIP