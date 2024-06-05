Murrey Math Lines 05.06.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 6/8 (156.25) level and rise to the resistance at 7/8 (159.37). A breakout below the 5/8 (153.12) support level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential decline to 4/8 (150.00).





On M15, the price rise might be additionally supported by a breakout of the VoltyChannel upper line.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise further to the nearest resistance at +1/8 (1.3793). A breakout below the 7/8 (1.3549) level could cancel this scenario, leading to a potential decline to the 6/8 (1.3427) support level.





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of price growth.



