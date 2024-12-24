The stock indices resumed growth after a correction. Find out more in our analysis and forecast for the leading global indices for 24 December 2024.
The stable core PCE (+2.8% y/y) and the decline in the overall PCE (2.4% y/y) provide conditions for maintaining an accommodative monetary policy. US indices are expected to respond positively in the short term, particularly if other macroeconomic data affirm the economy’s resilience. However, the market will also closely watch Federal Reserve statements to assess the regulator’s future strategy.
The US 30 stock index has resumed its uptrend after falling more than 6%. The technical analysis indicates signs of resuming the uptrend. Even if the price briefly breaks below the support level during a single trading session, a sustained downtrend is not anticipated.
The US Tech stock index is actively recovering from its previous downturn. A new uptrend appears likely, and technical analysis suggests this trend may be medium-term.
Maintaining the rate at 0.25% supports economic stability; however, a statement about uncertainty could heighten market volatility. In the short term, low borrowing costs and a weak yen may support the JP 225 index and exporters’ stocks. In the long term, however, market sentiment will hinge on external factors and the policies of other major central banks.
The JP 225 stock index is trading in a sideways channel between 40,170.0 and 37,250.0. No clear trend has been evident since early August 2024. JP 225 technical analysis does not indicate any factors that could trigger the formation of an uptrend or a downtrend. The quotes will likely continue trading within this range.
Germany’s economic performance has steadily declined, but the pace of contraction is slowing. A Composite PMI below 50.0 points indicates stagnation of the economy as a whole, which may heighten investor concerns. The market will also consider other macroeconomic indicators, such as inflation and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy. If the ECB continues its accommodative approach, it could mitigate some of the adverse effects of the weak manufacturing industry.
The DE 40 stock index remains in an uptrend after falling by over 4%. The price is expected to rise and attempt to reach a new all-time high. However, according to the DE 40 technical analysis, the uptrend will likely be short-term.
US stock indices are actively recovering after the decline, with the US 500 and US Tech seeing the most significant gains. Technical analysis indicates that these indices will likely form a steady uptrend. Japan’s JP 225 index continues to trade within a sideways channel, with no signs of breaking out of its boundaries. Germany’s DE 40 index still has potential for further growth, but much will depend on the ECB’s future policy decisions.
