Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q4 2024 report revealed record deliveries and revenue growth. However, a 70% profit decline due to pricing pressures and rising costs raised concerns among investors. Despite ambitious plans to increase deliveries by 50% in 2025, the market remains sceptical about the company’s growth trajectory and profitability improvement amid intensifying competition. As a result, the post-report price increase was entirely reversed within two days.
This article will analyse Tesla’s electric vehicle sales, its sources of income, and promising business areas that could significantly boost revenues. It will also outline the risks associated with investing in its shares. This review includes a technical analysis of TSLA stock, forming the basis for Tesla’s stock forecast for 2025.
Tesla was founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. In 2004, Elon Musk joined the co-founders and became the largest investor, assuming the role of Chairman of the Board. In 2008, Musk became the CEO of the company.
Initially, Tesla focused exclusively on electric vehicle production, but new business areas eventually emerged. The first electric car, the Tesla Roadster, was introduced in 2008, marking the beginning of electric vehicle manufacturing. In 2014, the company implemented a driver assistance system, which later evolved into a fully autonomous driving system (Full Self-Driving).
In 2016, Tesla acquired SolarCity, a company specialising in solar panel installation, leading to the creation of Tesla Energy – a division focused on manufacturing solar panels and energy storage devices. In the near future, the company plans to launch a robotaxi service using autonomous vehicles for passenger transport, enter the freight market with the electric Tesla Semi truck, complete the development of the Optimus humanoid robot, and build the world’s most extensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) cluster for the Dojo supercomputer.
Tesla, Inc. generates revenue from various sources, reflecting the diversity of its products and services. The main revenue streams include:
On 23 October, Tesla released its Q3 2024 earnings report, highlighting the following key figures:
Revenue breakdown by segment:
In its commentary on the report, Tesla’s management noted that despite revenue falling short of Wall Street’s consensus estimate (25.18 billion USD vs. 25.47 billion USD), the company exceeded profit expectations, reporting 0.72 USD EPS versus the projected 0.60 USD. This was achieved through higher gross margins, driven by lower per-unit production costs. Tesla delivered a record 462,890 electric vehicles in Q3 2024, marking the highest quarterly deliveries in its history.
Tesla plans to introduce more affordable vehicle models in H1 2025, expecting sales growth of 20-30% for the year. Mass production of the Cybercab is scheduled for 2026, with a target output of at least 2 million units. Additionally, Tesla announced that its 4680-battery cell technology is approaching cost competitiveness, which could significantly shift the economics of battery production.
Management expressed confidence in the company’s strategic initiatives and its leading position in both the automotive and energy sectors.
On 29 January, Tesla released its Q4 2024 earnings report, showing a 71% decline in net profit. The key figures from the report are as follows:
Revenue breakdown by segment:
Tesla set a new record for electric vehicle deliveries in Q4 2024, with 495,570 units sold. The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car worldwide in 2024. Elon Musk highlighted the successful production ramp-up at the Berlin and Texas Gigafactories, which played a key role in achieving these figures.
Tesla’s energy storage business also showed significant growth, driven by increased demand for products like Megapack and Powerwall. Musk emphasised that this segment is essential to Tesla’s automotive business.
The Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology continues to evolve, with the Beta program now available to more users, helping collect valuable data. Musk expressed confidence that Tesla will achieve full vehicle autonomy soon. Looking ahead, the company aims to increase vehicle deliveries by approximately 50% year-on-year while expanding its model lineup and boosting production capacity at existing factories. Tesla also focuses on cost reduction and improving operational efficiency.
A notable remark from Elon Musk concerned the Optimus robots. He stated that by the end of 2025, several thousand Optimus units will be capable of performing practical tasks, initially tested and deployed at Tesla’s factories. Musk outlined Tesla’s ambition to rapidly scale Optimus production, projecting that even with a 50% annual growth rate, production could reach 100 million units per year within a few years. He underscored the importance of robotics and AI for Tesla’s future, seeing them as part of the company’s strategy to lead not only in electric vehicles but also in AI and robotics – a vision that could make Tesla the most valuable company in the world.
Below are the promising business areas that Elon Musk is developing, which could prove successful in the future.
On the weekly timeframe, Tesla shares are trading in an ascending channel and testing support at 373 USD. Based on Tesla’s current stock performance, we can consider two possible scenarios for the stock price in 2025.
The optimistic forecast for Tesla shares suggests a rebound from the support at 373 USD, followed by a price increase to 440 USD. A breakout above this resistance could trigger further price growth to the channel’s upper boundary at 520 USD.
The pessimistic forecast for Tesla shares assumes a break below the 373 USD support, which could cause the stock price to drop to 300 USD. This movement would be considered a correction within the broader upward trend. A rebound from the 300 USD level would signal the end of the correction and the resumption of the price increase. In this case, the target for further growth would be the channel’s upper boundary, which will already be above 520 USD.Apple Inc.’s stock
Considering the factors that could negatively impact the company’s future earnings is crucial when investing in Tesla, Inc. shares. Below are the main risks:
These factors, in combination, could influence Tesla’s revenue trajectory in 2025, creating a challenging environment where the company will need to navigate both internal and external challenges to maintain or improve its market position.
Tesla continues to dominate the electric vehicle market, demonstrating record production and delivery figures, particularly for the new Model Y. The growth of its energy storage segment, including Megapack and Powerwall, points to Tesla's business diversification beyond the automotive sector, opening new revenue streams in the renewable energy market.
However, the 71% drop in quarterly profits signals rising costs and increased price pressure. The decline in annual delivery volumes compared to 2023 could suggest market saturation in key regions. It is also essential to consider Tesla’s reliance on regulatory credit sales, which accounted for 692 million USD (30% of net profit) in Q4 2024 but may become a less reliable revenue source in the future.
Elon Musk remains confident in the future of full self-driving (FSD) technology. However, it is still in testing, and its mass adoption requires technical advances and regulatory approval.
On the positive side, Tesla plans to increase vehicle deliveries by 50% in 2025, a goal that seems achievable with new models and expanded production capacity. Musk is overly optimistic about the Optimus robot. He has repeatedly stated that humanoid robots could become more critical for the company’s future than electric cars. However, this market is still in its early stages, and its commercial potential remains uncertain.
Overall, Tesla remains one of the most innovative companies but faces rising competition. Its future hinges on success in autonomous driving, innovative technologies, and the renewable energy market.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.