Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 05.02.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4 near the support level. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be the resistance at 1.0810. However, the price could drop to 1.0725 and extend the downtrend without any pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Gravestone Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 147.50. However, the price could increase to 149.80 and extend the uptrend without pulling back to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.8570. Upon testing the level and rebounding from it, the price has a chance for extending the downtrend. However, the quote might drop to 0.8520 without pulling back to the resistance.



