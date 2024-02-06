Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.02.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2045.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price could break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 2015.50 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.6095. After the rebound from the resistance, the quotes might get a chance for extending the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.6030 without testing the resistance.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 1.2600. However, the quotes might drop to 1.2500 and continue the downtrend without testing the support.



