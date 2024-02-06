Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.02.2024 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has found a foothold under the lower boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2565 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2425. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2735, which will mean further growth to 1.2825.





BRENT

Brent is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 78.65 is expected, followed by a decline to 73.35. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 83.05, which will mean further growth to 87.00.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3475 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3665. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.3375, which will mean a further decline to 1.3290.



