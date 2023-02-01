Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 01.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 1.0930. However, the price may pull back to 1.0830, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 131.20. However, the price may pull back to 129.50 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be the resistance level of 0.8850. Upon testing and breaking through it, the pair might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 0.8800 before growth.



