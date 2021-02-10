Forgot password?
Sign InOpen an account

reasons to

RoboMarkets Ltd is theOfficial Partner of BMW M Motorsport

Pursue your desired goals together with us!

Learn more

Unique offer Special conditions for trading on Prime accounts!*

  • No minimum deposit.
  • Increased leverage up to 1:300.
  • Reduced spread – from 0 pips.
Start trading

* - The offer is valid until the end of 2021.

The best time
for investments

  • Improved "Classic bonus" and "Profit Share" bonus.
  • Simplified procedure of joining the VIP program.
  • Increased Cashback for Prime accounts.
Read more

Invest in Indiceson exclusive conditions

  • Spread for DE30 index is from 0.5 pips.
  • Commission is from 4 USD for the trading volume of 1 million USD.
  • Minimum lot and step are 0.01.
Read more

Trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPYon competitive conditions

  • More than 40 currency pairs
  • Spreads from 0 points
  • Leverage up to 1:2000

Start trading

Get a Cashback for your trading volume

If you trade with RoboForex, you participate in our beneficial programs: "Cashback / Rebates" and "Up to 10% on account balance".

Learn more

Smart investments with RoboForex

Check our highly-intelligent and convenient investment platforms and choose the one that suits your needs.

Invest now

Cent accounts Optimal solution for new strategies

With a smaller deposit, you can test your trading robot or strategy in a real trading environment.

Open account

0% Commissions for Deposits and Withdrawals

When our clients deposit their trading accounts, the commission is always 0%. RoboForex covers all expenses.

Deposit now
 

Trading advantages of RoboForex forex broker

No limits in providing outstanding benefits to RoboForex clients.

RoboForex Bonus Programs 

All bonuses and promotions

RoboForex provides for its clients best promotional offers on financial markets.

Start trading with RoboForex now and unleash the powerful benefits!

  • Profit Share Bonus
    up to 60%

    Popular
    • Bonus up to 20,000 USD.
    • Can be used during "drawdown".
    • Deposit from 10 USD.
    • Withdraw the profit received when trading your own funds.
    Get Bonus

  • Classic bonus
    up to 120%

    • Bonus up to 50,000 USD.
    • Сan’t be used during "drawdown".
    • Deposit from 10 USD.
    • Trade with bonus funds and withdraw the profit.
    Get Bonus

  • Cashback (Rebates)
    up to 15%

    Popular
    • Receive Cashback for the trading volume of just 10 lots.
    • Available for all verified clients.
    • Receive real money as Cashback and withdraw it instantly.
    Learn More

  • Up to 10%
    on account balance

    • Payments for the trading volume starting from 1 lot.
    • No restrictions: withdraw instantly.
    • Receive % on account balance every month.
    Learn More

Account Types

All account types
  • First deposit
  • Execution type
  • Spreads
  • Instruments
  • Bonuses
  • Platforms
Open Trading AccountOpen Demo Account

Trading Platforms

  •  

    The most popular platform for trading on the Forex market, which includes a knowledge database, trading robots, and indicators.

    • 3 types of order execution
    • 9 time frames for trading
    • 50 integrated indicators for technical analysis
    • Variety of order types

  •  

    The latest version of MetaTrader platform with an opportunity to choose between netting and hedging systems.

    • 4 types of order execution
    • Multi-currency tester
    • Market depth
    • 6 types of pending orders

RoboForex Trading Platforms

  •   

    For those traders who prefer to be always on the move we present exclusive RoboForex trading platforms: WebTrader and MobileTrader.

    • Trade from any browser or mobile device (iOS, Android).
    • Get the same functionality as on desktop platforms.
    • Control your positions and orders from any place in the world.

  •  

     

    Multi-asset web-based trading platform with the fastest in the industry financial charts and advanced technical analysis tools.

    • Over 12,000 Stocks, Indices, FX, ETFs, Cryptocurrencies.
    • Minimum deposit: 100 USD.
    • Trading robots builder. No programming skills required.
Trading Platforms Center

Exclusive Trading Platforms

 

For those traders who prefer to be always on the move we present exclusive RoboForex trading platforms: WebTrader and MobileTrader.

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Security of Client's Funds

Your funds are fully secured when you trade with RoboForex.

Start Trading Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

8 Asset Classes

Discover the world’s key markets through RoboForex accounts and platforms.

  • Forex

    We offer transparent and reliale access to trading FX with more than 40 currency pairs

    Forex Trading Benefits
    • Institutional spreads from 0 points
    • MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, cTrader, R Trader platforms
    • Leverage: up to 1:2000
    • Fastest execution possible
    Read more
  • Stocks

    Access to more than 12,000 stocks through R Trader platform and more than 50 via MetaTrader 4/5 terminals

    Stocks Trading Benefits
    • Minimum deposit: 100 USD
    • Free stock exchange market data online
    • Leverage: up to 1:20
    • MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, R Trader platforms
    Read more
  • Indices

    In its most regularly traded format, an index is defined as a portfolio of stocks that represents a particular market or market sector

    Indices Trading Benefits
    • MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, R Trader platforms
    • Tight spreads - no mark up
    • Leverage: up to 1:100
    • Over 10 instruments
    Read more
  • ETFs

    Trade fast-growing global ETF industry with over $3 trillion in assets in management

    ETFs Trading Benefits
    • Minimum deposit: 100 USD
    • R Trader platform
    • Leverage: up to 1:20
    • Сorporate events supported and handled by the system automatically
    Read more
  • Soft Commodities

    Trade ETFs on grown commodities such as coffee, cocoa, sugar, corn, wheat, soybean, fruit

    Soft Commodities Trading Benefits
    • Minimum deposit: 100 USD
    • R Trader platform
    • Over 100 instruments
    • Leverage: up to 1:20
    Read more
  • Energies

    Trade CFDs and commodity ETFs on energy market including oil, natural gas, heating oil, ethanol and purified terephthalic acid

    Energies Trading Benefits
    • Tight spreads
    • MetaTrader4, R Trader platforms
    • Ideal instrument for day traders
    • Minimum deposit: 10 USD
    • Leverage: up to 1:100
    Read more
  • Metals

    Trade CFDs and commodity ETFs on precious metals including gold, platinum, palladium, silver as well as Gold/Dollar and Silver/Dollar pairs.

    Metals Trading Benefits
    • Hedge against political instability and dollar weakness
    • Minimum deposit: 10 USD
    • MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, cTrader, R Trader platforms
    • Leverage: up to 1:1000
    Read more
  • Cryptocurrencies

    Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum proved to have great potential for investment and speculation

    Cryptocurrencies Trading Benefits
    • MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, R Trader platforms
    • Over 20 cryptoinstruments
    • Leverage: up to 1:50
    • Trading 24/7
    Read more
Open Trading Account

0% Commissions

When our clients deposit their trading accounts, the commission is always 0%. RoboForex covers all expenses. Choose the payment system according to your convenience, not cost effectiveness.

RoboForex also compensates its clients' commission for funds withdrawal twice a month.

Instant Withdrawals

  • Automatic withdrawal system: withdrawals within a minute for certain payment methods
  • System works 24/7
  • Simple, reliable, and fast

More than 20 ways to deposit funds

Become an Investor on Forex

  •  

    For easy short-term investments

    • Choose among over 1,000 traders.
    • Get detailed statistics on trader's performance.
    • Unsubscribe at any time.

    CopyFX platform will be perfect for those, who search for a simple but reliable way to invest on Forex.

    Learn More

RoboForex Market Analytics

Forex Analytics

read rssForex Forecasts Archive
The Aussie is looking for a reason to grow. Overview for 03.03.2021
AUDUSD intends to keep its positive momentum but obviously requires some positive reasons for that.
EURUSD remains active. Overview for 03.03.2021
EURUSD reached stability on Wednesday after a volatile trading session the day before but investors do not relax.
Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 03.03.2021 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)
GBPUSD is forming a mid-term correction, while EURJPY is about to start a new rising wave after the pullback.

Economic calendar

Full calendar
Loading...

Exclusive Market Analytics

  • Claws & Horns is an independent analytical company providing brokers with a set of necessary analytical tools.

  • FxWirePro™ is a leading analytical company, which provides the participants of financial markets with research reports in the real-time mode. 

Company News

read rssNews archive
RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Presidents’ Day in the USA)
On February 15th, 2021, the trading schedule on several instruments will be changed due to the celebration of Presidents’ Day in the USA.
RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
On January 18th, 2021, trading schedule on several instruments will be changed due to the celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the USA.
RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Christmas and New Year holidays)
Trading schedule on several instruments will be changed due to Christmas and New Year holidays.

Winner of more than 10 prestigious awards

RoboForex was recognized by the most respected experts of the financial industry.

More than 800,000 clients from 169 countries.

  • Best Investment Products (Global)

    2020
    Global Brands Magazine Awards

  • Best Partnership Program (LATAM)

    2020
    Global Banking & Finance Awards

  • Most Trusted
    Broker

    2020
    International Business Magazine Awards

  • Most Transparent
    Asian Forex Broker

    2020
    Global Forex Awards Retail

  • Best Global Mobile
    Trading App

    2020
    Global Forex Awards B2B

  • Best Broker
    of the CIS

    2019
    IAFT Awards
Start Trading
RoboForex 10 Years
RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport