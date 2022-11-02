Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 02.11.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the pullback near the support level, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in the form of an ascending wave. The goal of growth will be 1.0010. However, the price may pull back to 0.9845, bounce off this level, and continue the uptrend after correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4 at a pullback the pair has formed a reversal pattern Hammer. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in the form of an ascending wave. The goal of growth will be 149.00. However, the pair may pull back to 146.55 and continue the uptrend after a correction to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in the form of an ascending wave. The goal of growth may be the resistance level of 0.8660. Upon testing and bouncing off it, the pair has the chance for continuing the downtrend. However, the quotes may decline to 0.8500 without pulling back to the resistance level.



