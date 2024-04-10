Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.04.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be the support level at 1.0815. However, the price could correct to 1.0890 and maintain its downward trajectory after a pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 152.50 mark. However, the price could correct to 150.70 and continue its upward momentum after testing the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.8585 mark. After testing this level and breaking above it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 0.8550 before rising.



