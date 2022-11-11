Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.11.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the reversal signal in the form of a correctional wave. The goal of the decline will be 1.0170. However, the price may grow to 1.0310, break through this level, and and continue the uptrend without any correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the reversal signal in the form of an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 143.55. However, the price may pull back to 139.85 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the reversal signal in the form of an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be the resistance level of 0.8790. Upon testing and breaking through it, the pair has the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may drop to 0.8690 before growing to the resistance level.



