Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.04.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be the support level at 1.0700. However, the quotes could drop to 1.0600 and continue the downtrend without any pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 154.40. However, the price could correct to 153.00 and extend the uptrend after the test of the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8570. Upon testing and breaking this level, the price could extend the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 0.8530 before rising.



