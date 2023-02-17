Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level the pair has formed a Longed Legged Doji reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the pullback might be 1.0600. However, the price may grow to 1.0720 and continue the uptrend without testing the support level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. The instrument may now be going by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the correction might be 134.20. However, the pair may grow to 135.70 and continue the uptrend without testing the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the support level might be the support level of 0.8875. Upon testing it and bouncing off it, the price may continue the uptrend. However, the pair may grow to 0.8945 without a pullback.



