Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.03.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.0900. However, the price could correct to 1.0835 and maintain its upward trajectory after a pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 152.55 mark. However, the price could pull back to 150.75 and continue its upward momentum after undergoing a correction to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8565. After testing this level and breaking above it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 0.8530 before rising.



