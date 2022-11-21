Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.11.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the currency pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal, continuing a correction wave. The goal of the decline might be 1.0210. However, the price may grow to 1.0440, break through it, and continue the uptrend without correction to the support level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction will be 141.75. However, the price may fall to 137.50 and continue the downtrend without correcting to the resistance level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth is still the resistance level of 0.8800. Upon testing and breaking through it, the pair has a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the quotes may drop to 0.8660 without growing to the resistance level.



