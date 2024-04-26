Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.04.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be the resistance at 1.0770. However, the quotes could drop to the 1.0680 level, and the downtrend might extend without testing the resistance.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 157.00. However, the quotes might correct towards 155.50, and the uptrend could extend after the rebound from the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

The EURGBP pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8590. Upon testing and breaking this level, the price might extend the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back towards 0.8555 before rising.



