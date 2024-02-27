Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.02.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be the support at 1.0820. However, the price could rise to 1.0900 and maintain its upward momentum without testing the support level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 151.30 mark. However, the price could undergo a correction towards 150.00 and continue the uptrend after pulling back to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 0.8580 mark. After testing and breaking it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 0.8545 before rising.



